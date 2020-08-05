Covid-19: India records 52,590 new cases; crosses 19-lakh mark

New Delhi: As many as 52,509 new coronavirus cases and 857 deaths were recorded in the last 24-hours in India.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the total coronavirus cases in the country increased to 19,08,254 while the death toll climbed to 39,795.

The recovery rate has touched 12,82,215 and there are 5,86,244 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which contribute 30.72 per cent of the total caseload.

This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 2,14,84,402 samples have been tested up to 4 August with 6,19,652 samples being tested on Tuesday.