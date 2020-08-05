Modi lays foundation stone for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya/ Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid foundation stone of Ram temple in the city of Ayodhya, the birthplace of the Lord.

Addressing the gathering after a spiritual event, Narendra Modi, said, “A long wait for centuries has come to an end. It is a historic day as people across the world are celebrating”.

“The temple is a symbol of sacrifice of many over centuries. It will signify truth and sacrifice of devotees”.

“Lord Rama is within ourselves and we look up to Him when we begin any work,’ Modi said and added, ‘Rama’s life teaches us to be truthful. He always helped downtrodden. He was righteous, honest, caring and loved everyone. It inspires everyone. Lord Ram will keep inspiring us for ages”.

“Gandhiji dreamt of Ramarajya which was honest, welfare-oriented and served all. Rama taught us how to do our duties and respect elders”. Those who respected Lord Rama never failed in life, he added.

Quiting a verse from Kamba Ramayanam, Modi said, “Poet Kambar had said that Rama had always insisted never delay things that one should do”.

Earlier Modi unveiled a plaque (a 40-kg silver brick) to mark the laying of foundation stone to symbolise the start of construction of the temple.

Amidst chanting of vedic hymns, Modi performed special poojas and offered prayers at the temple site. Numerous security officials guarded Ayodhya, crowded by thousands of people. Modi first arrived in Lucknow, from where he took leave for Ayodhya in a helicopter.

The Prime Minister took part in bhoomi pooja and darshan at Hanumangarhi. From Hanumangarhi, he travelled to ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi’ where he took part in pooja and darshan of ‘Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman’. The chant of prayers resounded through the city.

Soil from more than 2,000 holy cities and water from over 100 rivers were brought to Ayodhta to be used in construction.

Ayodhya was decked up and huge CCTV screens were set up across the holy city to allow the people to watch the ceremony live.

Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath were in attendance.