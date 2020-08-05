Oh My Kadavule in Toronto film fest

Ashwin Marimuthu, the director of the recently released film Oh My Kadavule took to his Twitter and announced that the film is also getting a special screening at the International Indian Film Festival Toronto.

Sharing the news on social media, the director Ashwanth Marimuthu wrote on the micro blogging website, ‘Okay guys !! First film first international recognition !! Very content ! Congrats to my entire team of cast and crew !! 🙂 thanks to the audience !! ‘.

The romcom hit the big screens on Valentine’s Day and it also marked the directorial debut of Ashwath Marimuthu. The film has Ashok Selvan and Irudhi Suttru actress Ritika Singh playing the lead roles with popular television star Vani Bhojan in a key supporting role.