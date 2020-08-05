Popular filmmaker tests positive corona positive

After Rajamouli, director Teja is the second filmmaker in Telugu film industry to test positive for the novel coronavirus. He is currently under home quarantine.

According to the latest reports, the director has been self-quarantined at home and has been following necessary precautions as per the doctor’s advise.

Teja, who is currently shooting for a web series, developed Covid-19 symptoms recently and decided to test himself.

After being tested positive for novel coronavirus, he isolated himself and have also requested people who came in contact with the director in the last few days, to get checked immediately.

There are speculations that some of his family members have also tested positive for Covid-19. However, there is no confirmation, yet.

Fans of Teja have expressed concern and wished her for a speedy recovery.

Last week, acclaimed director Rajamouli, who was also tested positive for coronavirus, revealed that his family members are waiting to recover completely and are hopeful of donating plasma to help other people who are infected by the deadly virus.