Roopa becomes first woman Home Secretary of K’taka

Bengaluru: D Roopa Moudgil, an IPS officer who shot to fame after she made allegations that special facilities were provided to former Tamilnadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s aide V K Sasikala in Parapana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru, has been posted as Home Secretary to the government of Karnataka, the first woman officer to hold this post.

A batch 2000 officer, Roopa, currently in the role of Inspector General of police (IGP), Railways, Bengaluru, has been transferred as IGP and PCAS, Home Department, replacing Umesh Kumar.

Born to a family of IAS officers, Roopa also wrote the UPSC exams, securing an all-India rank of 43. She however, chose to be an IPS officer because of her love for the force and what being an officer meant to her.

Umesh Kumar, a 1995-batch IPS officer, currently functioning as the additional director general of police (ADGP) and principal secretary to government (PCAS), Home Department, has been transferred as ADGP Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Economic Offences in Bengaluru. Kumar replaces B Dayananda.

Similarly, N Shashi Kumar, a 2007-batch officer, working as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Bengaluru North Division has been transferred as superintendent of police (SP), Wireless, Bengaluru, replacing Dharmendra Kumar Meena.

Rohini Katoch Sepat, a 2008-batch officer and currently working as DCP Bengaluru South has been transferred as SP, CID, Bengaluru.