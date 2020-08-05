Russia records lowest Covid-19 cases since April

Moscow: Russia recorded 5,159 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the lowest daily figure since April 23, authorities said on Tuesday. The new cases took the overall caseload to 861,423, the fourth highest in the world, reports TASS News Agency.

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, the number was the lowest since April 23, when 4,774 cases were identified. The daily growth rate is 0.6 per cent.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 144 to 14,351, while the recoveries stood at 661,471.

Meanwhile, Poland reported on Tuesday a record daily increase in coronavirus cases for the fourth time in a week, with more than a third of them found in the southern Silesia region, which has been grappling with another outbreak among coal miners.

The latest tally of 680 new infections and six deaths comes as Poland considers introducing stricter restrictions, including mandatory testing for travellers returning to Poland and quarantine for those coming from certain countries.

More than 220 cases were reported in Silesia, where a rapid spread of infections led to a temporary reduction of coal output and work in 12 mines in June. The situation then stabilised, but has now deteriorated again.

Last week new cases were detected in three mines, including Chwalowice, which was among those where work was cut back to a minimum in June. The state assets ministry said all 2,700 miners in Chwalowice would be tested on Tuesday and Wednesday.