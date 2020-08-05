S P Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for Covid-19

Chennai: Playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam has tested coronavirus positive today. In a video released by him, the singer said that he got himself tested after he developed mild chest congestion, fever and cold.

“I am fine now. Doctors said that I have mild infection and can be at home quarantine. But I preferred getting treated at the hospital,” he said.

IUML leader Kader Mohideen also tested coronavirus positive today. He is getting treated a private hospital in Trichy.

Meanwhile, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s sister Banumathi passed away after being infected by the virus. AMMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran conveyed his condolences to the berevaed family members.