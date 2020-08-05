TN reports 112 Covid-19 deaths, 5,175 fresh cases

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 112 deaths due to Covid-19 and 5,175 fresh coronavirus infections. The total number of persons tested positive for the pandemic so far in the State has touched 2,73,460.

According to the daily bulletin released by the Tamilnadu Health department this evening, as many as 6,031 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the State today after recovery.

The capital city of Chennai today reported 1,044 new coronavirus cases. With this, the total number of infections in the metropolis so far has touched 1,05,004, said the bulletin.

Due to large number of recoveries, the number of active cases as on today is 54,184. This is lesser when compared to yesterday’s figure of 55,152.

The State now has 125 testing facilities. Among them 60 belong to the government and 65 are from the private sector.