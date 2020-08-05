Transformation underway in Kashmir: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today said a transformation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

He said this on the first anniversary of the Centre’s decision to revoke the special status of the region.

In a Twitter post, Jaishankar highlighted application of progressive laws, delivery of social justice, empowerment and support for vulnerable sections and rolling out of development projects as part of the transformation.

He listed expansion of education and employment opportunities and advancement of women’s rights as other takeaways.

On 5 August last year, the Centre announced its decision to withdraw special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories.