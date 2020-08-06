Ambattur tops Chennai’s coronavirus figures

Chennai: The neighbourhood of Kodambakkam which became a Covid-19 hot spot after Royapuram, is now left behind. Ambattur has emerged as a containment zone. However, the numbers are not alarming.

Ambattur has the highest number of corornavirus cases with 1,462 persons confirmed with the infection.The cases of Covid-19 are depleting fast with Manali having just 87 cases.

A total of 1,05,004 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Chennai by the Health department since March, out of which 90,966 have recovered. The recovery rate is at a staggering 87 per cent.

Currently, the active cases stand at 11,811, which is nearly 11 per cent. The death rate is 2.12 per cent with 2,227 persons succumbing to the infection.

As part of rapid testing, on 4 August, as many as 11,785 persons were tested for Coronavirus. The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 58.84 per cent of the patients have been male and 41.96 per cent are female.

The viral infection has contracted mostly persons in the age group of 30-39 by 18.46 per cent. The Greater Chennai Corporation today gave an area-wise break up of the places which has Covid-19.

The neighbourhood of Anna Nagar is a containment zone with close to 1,308 persons contracting the virus, Kodambakkam, which at one point of the lockdown was highly dangerous, has brought the spread under control. Now the active cases stand at 1,331. As many as 945 persons in Adyar are currently hospitalised after testing positive.

Another hotspot in the city is Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar with 884 infections. Royapuram, where the virus was rapidly spreading, has an impressive recovery rate. As per data, 10, 509 persons have overcome the viral infection, followed by Anna Nagar where 10,472 have tested negative and in Kodambakkam, as many as 10,625 persons have recovered.

Teynampet has the most number of deaths related to Covid-19. 334 persons died due to the pandemic and 262 casualties have taken place in Royapuram.