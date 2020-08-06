Amid threat from Selvam, Stalin vows to form DMK govt

Chennai: With legislator Ku Ka Selvam leveling serious charges against DMK high command, the party’s president M K Stalin today urged party members to work hard to form DMK government in Tamilnadu.

‘Let us create DMK government and pay tributes to Kalaignar (late DMK chief M Karunanidhi),’ he said in a letter to DMK cadre.

‘Without succumbing to pressure, without getting caught in diversions, let us travel in our path of ideals,’ he added.

He said that there is a huge challenge to the country’s democratic structure and the rights of State are being snatched away.

Selvam, who was suspended from the party, today said Stalin’s family members are getting prominence in the party and sincere workers are being ignored.

On Wednesday, Selvam attended a special puja at BJP headquarters to mark the laying the foundation stone for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Though Selvam has not joined the saffron party formally, he was given a rousing reception by the BJP workers, who presented him saffron shawls at the airport on his arrival from New Delhi where he met Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP National President J P Nadda Tuesday evening.

In a brief address to BJP workers at the airport he said he was yet to join the BJP and that many things would unfold from now onwards.

From the airport, Selvam drove straight to BJP office ‘Kamalalayam’, where also he was accorded a rousing welcome and participated in the special puja to mark foundation stone laying for Ram temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later, talking to reporters, he said he came to know that he was suspended from the DMK. ‘Even if they expel me from the primary membership of the DMK, I am not bothered’.

Taking potshots at the DMK and in a veiled attack on DMK youth wing leader and Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi, he said hereditary politics has now become family politics in DMK.

Stating that he aspired for the post of DMK Chennai West district secretary held by deceased legislator J Anbazhagan, but was denied, he said he was having 50 years of experience in Dravidian parties right from the days of AIADMK founder MGR and Janaki Ramachandran and that his aim was to serve the people.

He also appealed to all those above 55 years of age in the DMK to quit the party and join the BJP as they would also face the same fate as he faced.

BJP State unit vice-president V P Duraisamy, who had quit the DMK and joined the BJP in May this year, said Selvam was yet to formally join the saffron party.