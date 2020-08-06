As complaints surge, CM forms committees to ease e-pass norms

Chennai: Take note of increasing complaints from various parts of the State over getting e-pass, which is a must to travel from one district to another during the ongoing Covid-19 induced lockdown, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said committees have been formed to ease the norms.

Speaking to the media in Dindigul, he said companies can bring workers from other States. He also said it is enough to renew e-pass once in a month.

People from various walks of life have urged the State government to scrap the e-pass system in vogue in Tamilnadu for inter-district or inter-State travel in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

According to K Ravikumar, Thoothukudi district president of All India Cab Drivers’ Welfare Association, the e-pass system, which was introduced after the pandemic outbreak to curb unnecessary movement of the public, had sounded the death knell for cab drivers.

Also, tollfree lines setup by Tamilnadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) receive thousands of calls every day, and most of them are related to e-pass.

Anxious people called these numbers to clear their doubts aboout e-passes. However, many also complained that hardly their calls were answered.