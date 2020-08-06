Auto dealers must invest in digital resources: Google

New Delhi:With Covid-19 changing consumer behaviour, automotive brands that further digitise the car-buying experience are better poised for post-pandemic success, suggests new insights from Google.

Expectations are changing, and now more than ever, people want the ability to buy and engage with the brand from the comfort of their home, Nikhil Bansal, Head of Industry, Automotive, Google India, said.

As a result of the pandemic, there is a rise in consumers’ desire for their own personal mode of transportation. Online intent for automobile purchases in India is back to pre-lockdown levels after a 30-35 per cent drop.

The India Auto Pulse report also found over 45 per cent of consumers have plans to buy a new car sooner, despite some markets reporting a recession.

But over the years, the window to influence purchase decisions through offline efforts has gotten smaller. Four out of every five people living in India who are considering buying a car said they would use an online purchase option if it were available, as per the report.