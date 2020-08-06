Jawa starts delivery of BSVI models

Chennai: Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd has begun the delivery of BS-VI models of Jawa and Jawa forty two through its dealership network across the country. Both models are now available for display, test rides and booking at the following Jawa dealership.

“Both Jawa and Jawa forty two continue to sport the 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine. Both now feature India’s first cross port technology that increases the volumetric efficiency of the engine by enabling better flow of charge and exhaust gases, and improves power and torque output,” said a press note.

This engine is the world’s first single cylinder engine that uses the cross port configuration and develops similar power and torque to the BS4 configuration to offer the same superior riding experience to the customer.

This tech also helps the motorcycles retain their characteristic twin exhaust identity and meet the stricter BS-VI emission standards while retaining similar power and torque numbers.