Jeff Bezos sells 1 billion Amazon shares

Washington: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has sold more than $3.1 billion worth of shares in his company. The disposals, disclosed in Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Wednesday, added to a $4.1 billion sale earlier this year.

The sales this week bring his total cash out in 2020 to slightly more than $7.2 billion so far.

He still holds more than 54 million shares and is worth $189.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

His net worth has surged by $74.9 billion this year with Amazon stock rising 73 per cent.

Bezos is now on the cusp of another record: a fortune exceeding $200 billion.

Many of the world’s wealthiest people have become richer in 2020, but Bezos is pulling far ahead of the pack. He is $70 billion wealthier than Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, the second richest man in the world.