Manoj Bharathiraja clarifies rumours on Sivappu Rojakkal 2

There were rumours that veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja’s son Manoj will direct Sivappu Rojakkal’s sequel with Keerthy Suresh reprising Sri Devi’s role.

However Manoj denied it as rumours. He said that the sequel to Sigappu Rojakkal will happen when the time is right and when things fall in place.

We haven’t approached any artiste as of now for the project. Any official announcement will be made o by my father.

The actor also took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify about talks revolving around the sequel.

A psychological thriller released in 1978, Sivappu Rojakksl was co-written and directed by Bharathirajaa. The film starred Kamal Haasan and Sridevi.

It revolves around Dileep, who is traumatised by women’s behavior in his childhood, and grows up to be a psychopath misogynist who kills women after having sex with them.