Maruti eyes SUV segment

Chennai: Market leader in hatchback and sedan segments, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the launch of S-Cross Petrol – the ‘refined SUV’ engineered with a 1.5 Litre K series BS6 petrol engine.

A Nexa flagship product, the S-Cross Petrol offers commanding performance, masculine design, sophisticated interiors and a host of modern features. The launch of the S-Cross Petrol also marks the entry-point for theaAutomatic variant of the range.

Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “S-Cross holds an indispensable position in our Nexa portfolio, appreciated for its striking exteriors, elegant interiors, and strong road presence. Built on Nexa’s values of ‘Create. Inspire.”

The new S-Cross Petrol offers a powerful drive experience with refined performance. This is complemented by a dominating and authoritative design language along with feature-rich interiors.