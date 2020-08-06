Pakistan criticises bhumi puja of Ayodhya Ram temple

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday criticised the foundation laying of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on the site of the Babri Masjid.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the temple took place on Wednesday in Ayodhya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ‘bhoomi puja’ of the temple.

The Indian Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict last year cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

The flawed judgment of the Indian Supreme Court paving the way for construction of the temple not only reflected the preponderance of faith over justice but also the growing majoritarianism in today’s India, where minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship, are increasingly under attack, Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.