Producers cross swords in Kollywood

Chennai: At a time when corona has spelt trouble to Kollywood with shootings cancelled and theatres shut, war of words and infighting among producers have taken centrestage.

A few days ago, a section of Tamil film producers announced floating an association called Tamil Film Active Producers Association led by veteran Bharathiraja.

As such only a little over 50 are active producers and the parent body Tamil Film Producers Council allegedly did not redress the grievances of those bankrolling films. Hence, those unhappy have come together to float a new body.

Sources said the association will hold consultations with government, exhibitors, distributors and FEFSI on a regular basis and make sure those producing movies are benefitted.

Apparently annoyed, a few from Tamil Film Producers Council that includes K Radhakrishan, K Rajan among others submitted a letter to officer appointed by Tamilnadu government to manage affairs of the council stating that floating a separate body in unlawful.

They said that the rebels have planned to start a new association with a selfish motive not bothering about the welfare of others in the parent body. They are afraid to face elections, they said.