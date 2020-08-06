Reliance second biggest brand after Apple

Mumbai: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries has been ranked the second biggest brand after Apple on the FutureBrand Index 2020.

This year’s highest entrant at number two, Reliance Industries excels on every attribute,’ FutureBrand said, releasing its 2020 Index.

One of the most profitable companies in India, Reliance is, very well respected and seen as behaving ethically as well as being associated with growth, innovative products and great customer service, it said.

“In particular, people have a strong emotional connection with the organisation.’ FutureBrand, which is a global brand transformation company, said part of Reliance’s success could be attributed to Mukesh Ambani’s recasting of the firm as a one-stopshop for Indians.’The chairman built on the existing petrochemicals business, transforming it into a digital behemoth designed to meet every customer need.”

Today, this company is engaged in a number of sectors including energy, petrochemicals, textiles, natural resources, retail, and telecommunications. Now that Google and Facebook are taking equity stakes in the firm, we may see Reliance jostling for the top spot in the next Index, it said.

FutureBrand said six years on from the first FutureBrand Index, the world has changed dramatically, priorities have shifted and the globe’s top 100 companies are dealing with challenges unthinkable even 12 months ago.

“The FutureBrand Index is a global perception study that reorders PwC’s Global Top 100 Companies by Market Cap on perception strength rather than financial strength,” it said.

“While the FutureBrand Index 2020 has uncovered a number of seismic shifts in the way firms work and how they present themselves to the outside world, one key theme has stood out: individuality.”

The 2020 list is topped by Apple, while Samsung is ranked third, followed by Nvidia, Moutai, Nike, Microsoft, ASML, PayPal and Netflix.