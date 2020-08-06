TN reports 5,684 new Covid-19 cases, 110 deaths

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 5684 new Covid-19 cases, 110 deaths and 6,272 recoveries. Out of the 5,684 new infections, 1091 were from the capital city of Chennai.

According to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department, as many as 65,062 persons were tested for corona infection across Tamilnadu today.

With 110 new deaths, total Covid-19 death toll in the State has crossed 4,500. In total, Tamilnadu has so far reported 2,79,144 cases, 2,21,087 recoveries and 4,571 deaths.

According to a Health department official, the high number of recoveries and reducing cases show Tamilnadu is on the path of recovery. Though the quantity of tests have been increased, positive cases are decreasing which is a good trend.