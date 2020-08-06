US Open: Sumit Nagal in main draw

New York: Young Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal is set to compete in his second Grand Slam main draw after receiving a direct entry into the US Open, which several top players will miss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world number 127 is the last man to receive a direct entry, according to the tournament website.

It will be Nagal’s second appearance at the US Open, starting August 31, and he is the only Indian in the men’s field with Prajnesh Gunneswaran, ranked 132, missing out.

It feels good to make a main draw of a Slam again since I have only made one main draw yet.

I understand the situation is not the same this year. I am looking to fly to USA after my challengers in Czech Republic, Nagal told PTI from Germany before a training session.

Last year, Nagal reached his maiden Grand Slam at the US Open after winning all his qualifying round matches to set up a dream encounter with the legendary Roger Federer.

In the much-anticipated clash, the 22-year old from Jhajjar took a set off Federer before going down 6-4 1-6 2-6 4-6.

Talking about this year, Nagal said, I don’t have much expectations, I just want to go and do what I enjoy which is playing tennis.