524 fever clinics conducted by Chennai Corporation

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation has conducted a total of 524 fever clinics in the city on Thursday, where people with symptoms were identified and tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the civic body, a total of 26,573 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1,611 individuals. 1,706 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for Covid-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Statistic released by the Corporation said Anna Nagar (Zone 8) had the most camps with 61 camps conducted, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with nine camps.

Recoveries have crossed 10,000 in four of the 15 zones in Chennai. Kodambakkam (Zone 10) has the most recoveries with 10,625 persons testing negative.