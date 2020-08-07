Check dams being built at Rs 1000 cr: TN CM

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that check dams are being built at several places at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

He was speaking at a function at Tirunelveli during which he inaugurated completed schemes of Rs 196.75 crore.

He also inaugurated schemes completed at Tenkasi at a cost of Rs 78.77 crore. He also visited Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district.

Palaniswami held discussions with the Collectors about the preventive measures taken in the fight against coronavirus.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said government has taken measures to ensure that workers are not affected due to the lockdown.

“The Thamirabaranai- Karumeniyaaru rivers linking project is delayed due to problems in the acquisition of land,” he said.

It may be noted that Palaniswami embarked on a tour of southern districts yesterday. Palaniswami is visiting southern districts of the State and review the coronavirus prevention measures today and tomorrow.

Sources said that the preventive measures taken to control the spread of Covid-19 and further course of action will be discussed during the meeting. He will also inauguarte welfare projects.