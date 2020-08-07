‘Indian 2’ crew’s noble gesture

Chennai: Compensation were provided to families of four crew members who died during Indian 2 shooting at an event help in FEFSI office Thursday.

Actor Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Shankar were present on the occasion. On 19 February 2020, a huge crane collapsed on crew members injuring many at the shooting spot of Indian 2 on Bengaluru-Chennsi highway.

Kamal Haasan along with Shankar donated a sum of one crore each to the deceased families.

Indian 2 is bankrolled by Lyca International. A sequel to the 1996 film Indian, it has Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu reprising their roles, while new cast consists of Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

The film features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, collaborating for the first time with Kamal Haasan and Shankar. Cinematography and editing were handled by R Rathnavelu and A Sreekar Prasad respectively.