IPL 13: BCCI and Vivo suspend title sponsor association

New Delhi: With 44 days left for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the partnership with title sponsors Vivo.

This comes after the IPL Governing Council had on Sunday decided to retain the company as title sponsors.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League in 2020, BCCI said in a media release.

The move to retain Vivo on Sunday had seen a lot of backlash and there were even trends on social media about boycotting the league and the BCCI felt that it was in national interest to suspend the sponsorship deal as fan sentiments are a priority for the board.

Earlier on Monday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which is spearheading a movement for boycott of Chinese goods, also criticised BCCI’s decision to retain VIVO, the Chinese company, as IPL’s title sponsor.