Is it possible to release draft EIA in Tamil, HC asks Centre

Chennai: The Madras High Court has asked the Union government whether it is possible to translate and release the Draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification in Tamil.

It has also sought a response from the Centre on whether it would be possible to upload the draft on the websites of local bodies.

When a plea in this regard came up for hearing, the counsel for the petitioner also pointed out that the Karnataka High Court had restrained the Centre from publishing the final version of the draft EIA notification.

According to the petitioner, most of the people confined to rural villages and forest fringe villagers are still ignorant about the present EIA Notification 2020 since there was no substantial publicity by the Central government in any publication.

The petitioner added: ‘The central government ought to have seen that the general public are unable to make their suggestions and objections with respect to the draft EIA Notification 2020 in so far as the country and the people have vigorously fought against Covid-19 till now.’