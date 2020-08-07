ISKCON Chennai to conduct virtual Sri Krishna Janmashtami

Chennai: As per the government directions not to open temples for darshan, ISKCON Chennai will remain closed to public during Janmashtami this year. However, devotees can take darshan and participate in the Abhishekam through the live streaming on ISKCON Chennai youtube channel.

The decorations of Sri Sri Radha Krishna will be done as usual in a very grand and gorgeous way, said a press release and added that it can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/c/iskconchennai

“In order that people may celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm at home, various competitions have been organised for children, teens as well as adults. Thus children can dress up as Radha or Krishna on Janmashtami day and send a video. Adults can send photos of their Janmashtami Rangoli, deity alankaram etc and win prizes. This is to encourage people to put in their best for the festival setting aside the drawbacks of the pandemic situation,” it added.

The events for children are: Fancy dress, Drawing and painting, Make a gift for Krishna (craft), Story telling, Bhajan and Sloka contest. The events for teens and adults are Photography, Videography, Story telling, Rangoli/Kolam, Deity and Deity Mandapam decoration and Bhoga arrangement (how artistically you arrange the naivedyam you have made).

For complete details regarding the competitions as well as Janmashtami celebration, visit http://www.iskconchennai.org