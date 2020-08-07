Man United books spot in Europa League quarters

Manchester: United will meet FC Copenhagen in the last eight stage in Cologne (Germany) next Monday after the Danish outfit defeated Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0 at home to wipe out a 0-1 first-leg deficit.

United, which won Europe’s second-tier club competition in 2017, appeared to be going through the motions and fell behind.

Philipp Wiesinger struck a spectacular goal in the 55th minute before Jesse Lingard (57’) and Anthony Martial (88’) replied with a strike each. Having been virtually assured of progress after a 5-0 win at LASK in March, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielded a below-strength side at Old Trafford, which looked completely at sea for an hour.

Solskjaer said that the fringe players needed a run out to stay in shape for United’s trip to Germany – where the latter stages of the competition will be played as a mini-tournament – as his side aims to end the season on a high note.

Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen were on target as Inter Milan moved into the final eight with a 2-0 win over Getafe on Wednesday.

The single-match, neutralvenue tie, played at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen (Germany), was rearranged after the scheduled fixtures in March were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Centre-forward Lukaku (33’) opened the scoring for Inter.

He latched on to a long ball, held off Xabier Etxeita and drilled it into the bottom corner. Inter, managed by Antonio Conte, made sure of the win through substitute Eriksen (83’).

Moments after being introduced, the midfielder took full advantage of a poor attempted clearance from Djene Dakonam.