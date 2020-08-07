Now, you can place order to buy robots for your home

Chennai: Milagrow has announced the launch of three new robots – Map Max, iMap 10.0 and Seagull. All of them use the proprietary software ‘RT2R’ – Real time terrain recognition technology.

They can be used forboth commercial and domesticpurposes. The robots have been launched after three years of research and development effort keeping in mind the space management patterns of the Indian conditions. The robots have been launched at Amazon’s prime day sale on 6-7 August.

Rajeev Karwal, founder-chairman of Milagrow Robots, said, “these three ‘White Robo-Knights’ are especially launched keeping in mind the emerging situation in homes, offices, hospitals, hotels etc due to the pandemic. The need of hygiene and disinfection is greater than ever before. The real time terrain recognition technology combined with pressure mopping of floor and then self-cleaning of mops is a world first and we are sure that the Indian market would benefit tremendously from the same. We are targeting sales of more than Rs 10 million by premiering these robots on Amazon.”