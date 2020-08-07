One more DMK MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Chennai: Joining the long list of elected representatives in the State who have tested positive for Covid-19 is Neelamegam, a DMK legislator from Thanjavur.

The 51-year-old, after symptoms, got tested for coronavirus infection and the results came positive, sources said. Following this, he has been admitted to the Covid-19 ward of Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Already, two legislators in the district have tested positive for the pandemic.

They are Peravurani AIADMK MLA Govindarasu and Orathanadu DMK legislator Ramachandran

