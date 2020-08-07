PNB to ‘enhance’ spirit of Khadi

Chennai: For Mahatma Gandhi, ‘Charkha’ was the symbol of the nation’s prosperity and therefore freedom. For him, every revolution of the wheel spun peace, goodwill, and love for the world at large.

Gandhiji believed that if we, Indians, have the inimitable ‘Khadi Spirit’ in us, we would surround ourselves with prosperity and simplicity in every walk of life.

To unfurl and enhance the spirit of ‘Khadi’, Punjab National Bank, nation’s second-largest public sector bank, is commemorating ‘National Handloom Day,’ today (to honor the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta), highlighting the contribution of handloom sector to the socio-economic development and status of our weavers.

PNB Weaver Mudra Scheme, the bank said, is a beneficial weaver credit card scheme – where loans to weavers are granted as per the scheme of Ministry of Textiles – under which the maximum limit is Rs two lakh.