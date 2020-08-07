Shanthanu speaks about ‘Raavana Kottam’

Chennai: After Mani Ratnam’s Vaanam Kottattum and Vijay’s Master, Shantanu Bhagiyaraj is busy with Murungakaai chips, and a couple of other projects. Apart from these movies, he has another project titled Raavana Koottam. Produced by Kannan Ravi and scripted by Vikram Sugumaran, shoot will be in after lockdown gets over.

Shanthanu says, “We as a team are thankful to our producer Kannan Ravi for being completely patient and supportive during these tough times. Being our family friend for years, he has always been a well-wisher praying for my successful career. Although being a great entrepreneur and had nothing to do with films, he came forward to produce Raavana Kottam as he wanted me to have a breakthrough. Despite the process getting stretched and delayed, he remains calm asking us not to rush. We are now keeping our fingers crossed for the situations to get normal and instantly resume our shooting.”