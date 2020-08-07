Sportz Village welcomes NEP

Chennai: Sportz Village, a youth sports platform, is in support of the emphasis on holistic development of children in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Once the NEP gets implemented, children will benefit from the focus on balanced and all-round development from an early age.

Commenting on the new initiative by the Modi government Saumil Majmudar, Co-founder, CEO and Managing Director, Sportz Village said that, The new National Education Policy is a welcome change at a time when the health, happiness and immunity of children are becoming increasingly important due to the pandemic.

The new NEP includes several key points that are instrumental for the holistic development of a child.

By eliminating the rigid separation between curricular and extra-curricular activities, the NEP acknowledges sports to be equally important as any other subject like English or Science, thereby increasing the Fun and Engagement that children desperately seek in a school. Through Play, children can develop physically, mentally and socially.

And we have also found Play to contribute positively to academic outcomes, classroom behaviour and attendance levels.

Moreover, assessment-specific reforms such as the development of the National Assessment Centre and tracking a child’s progress based on learning outcomes are great initiatives as they focus on the learning progress, thereby focusing on the all-round development of a child.

We expect that sports and play, will be delivered and assessed with the same rigor and structure as core academic subjects, thereby ensuring all children experience the magic of Play and Sport, and we develop a nation of healthier and fitter children through the school system.

The emphasis on Vocational Education is also a great step towards all-round development of children and we hope children will be able to choose Physical Activity and Sports as a Vocational subject.

We look forward to the translation of the policy to reflect in a more playful, fun and engaging school environment for children while meeting the adult goals of learning outcomes.’