Sruthi and her musical plans

Chennai: Sruthi Haasan has come up with a song tiled Edge, which she is going to release on 8 August.

Speaking about the song, Shruthi says, “Edge came from an internal feeling. How do I look at myself? How do I love myself? I think most of us would agree that it is not the most happiest of moments or the easy or sunny days that teach us important things about ourselves. It’s always the edge, where you are going to lose something or you are afraid of something or makes you uncomfortable… that’s where you learn something. And the song is about that”.