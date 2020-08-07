Students of Chennai colleges win Smart India hackathon

Chennai: Students of Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur and SRM Institute of Science and Technology have emgered winners of the national level Smart India Hackathon Software Development Competition for 2020.

Smart India Hackathon is the largest and most esteemed competition conducted by the government of India every year. Due to coronavirus pandemic, it was conducted through online mode from 1 to 3 August.

The event was inaugurated by Prime Minster Narendra Modi. In the three days of hackathon 2020, the mobile applications developed by the students were evaluated by the industry experts.

Students of Jeppiaar Institute of Technology led by Hari krishnan won the national level PJ239 competition with the prize money of Rs 1 lakh and testimonials, a release said.

The application ‘Gray Market complaint System’ developed by the students for the Ministry of Telecommunication, India was submitted to the competition panel members.

Another release said Team Carboxy from the Department of Computer Science Engineering (CSE) at the SRMIST, Kattankulathur, has emerged as the national winners of the software edition of ‘Smart India Hackathon 2020’

The team built a Medical Lab Report digitization and standardization system with rich user experience and detailed analytics. The platform also delivers ML-powered insights on user’s health.