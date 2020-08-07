TN reports 5,880 new Covid-19 cases, Chennai posts less than 1,000

Chennai: As many as 5,880 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamilnadu today, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the State to 2,85,024.

For the first time in the recent past, Chennai today reported less than 1,000 cases, by posting 984 new infections in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of people affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 1,07,109.

A whopping number of 65,189 persons were tested all over Tamilnadu today, according to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department this evening.

A total number of 110 persons lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total fatalities in the State have touched 4,690, said the bulletin.

On the positive side, a good number of 6,488 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the State today after recovering from Covid-19. The total number of recoveries in Tamilnadu now stands at 2,27,575.