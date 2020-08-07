Virtual education fair to help students

Chennai: Studying overseas is a life-changing decision, not only for students but for their families too. Due to the disruption of services caused by Covid-19, students were facing great difficulty in the decision-making process.

To address the various challenges faced by the students and their families, IDP Education will host a virtual education fair.

Spread over eight weeks, this education fair will begin from 10 August 2020 and will continue till 10 October, a press release said, adding: Over 150 leading institutions from Australia, UK, US, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland will participate in the fair to interact with Indian students and help them with their overseas education plan.

Piyush Kumar, regional director (South Asia), IDP Education, said, “we recognise that going for higher education abroad entails a high expense, so it is important to take the correct decision the first time itself. The virtual fair, therefore, provides students and their parents with an all-inclusive platform to facilitate the exchange of valuable information and get proper guidance from industry experts.”