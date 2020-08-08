Bihar Police’s probe into Sushant Singh’s case made good progress: IPS officer

Patna: The Bihar Police’s probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had progressed well until it got stymied on 2 August, acccording to IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who visited Mumbai on that date to lead the probe but ended up being quarantined by municipal authorities. The case has now been handed over to the CBI.

Upon his return to Patna late Friday night, Tiwari, who is the SP City (East), however, declined to spill the beans on the findings of the investigation carried out by his team asserting that doing so would be inappropriate.

‘I had duly informed my counterparts in Mumbai about my official tour. I had sought accommodation and requisitioned a vehicle. Since my visit and its purpose were well known, people from the media approached me with their questions at the airport itself to which I replied,’ he said during his interaction with reporters.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has allowed Vinay Tiwari, who was under quarantine in the city, to return to his home State.

Tiwari, Superintendent of Police of Central Patna, had reached Mumbai on Sunday to supervise investigation in the FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On his arrival in Mumbai, he was asked to remain in quarantine till 15 August and was stamped as quarantined by the BMC.

However, he has been released a week before the coronavirus- induced quarantine was to end, following a request by Bihar police to release him.