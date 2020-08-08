Decision on alliance during election time: EPS

Chennai: AIADMK joint coordinator and Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that a decision on alliance will be taken during the time of election.

Speaking to mediapersons after reviewing the coronavirus situation in Salem, Palaniswami said schools will be reopened only after the situation is safe for the students.

He also said that epass will be granted if it is applied with proper documents.

‘Measures are being taken to ensure that the epass procedure is made easy and the shortcomings are overcome,’ he added.

He further said that the solaitum for workers who lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus has been increased to Rs 25 lakh.

‘ Two language policy is being followed in Tamilnadu right from the time of former Chief Minister Annadurai. The same will continue,’ he added.