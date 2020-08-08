India, US discuss Covid-19 fight

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken with his counterparts from five key partners and allies, including India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on the collective fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Pompeo’s spokesperson, this was Secretary Pompeo’s second call with Jaishankar in as many days.

Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of continued close coordination in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, State Department Spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the calls with foreign ministers of India, Australia, Brazil, Israel and South Korea.

‘They noted the importance of close cooperation to reopen our economies and counter disinformation, while also addressing the need for concerted efforts to prevent future pandemics,’ Ortagus said.