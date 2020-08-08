Railways likely to run special trains for Vinayaka Chathurthi

Mumbai: The Railways is likely to announce special trains for the upcoming Vinayaka Chaturthi festival after having consulted the State government about the same.

According to officials, the Central Railway had written to the Maharashtra government seeking its views on running special trains to the Konkan region through Central, Western and Konkan railways.

Director of the state Disaster Management Unit Abhay Yawalkar informed the principal chief operations manager of the Central Railway that special trains may be scheduled for the 10-day festival, which begins on 22 August.

Stating that the number of trains and frequency can be determined based on the demand, he added that a valid confirmed ticket can also serve as an e-pass.

.