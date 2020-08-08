TN posts 5,866 new Covid-19 cases, 986 new infections in Chennai

Chennai: As many as 5,866 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamilnadu today, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the State to 2,90,907.

According to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department this evening, the capital city of Chennai today registered 986 new cases, taking the total number of infections in the metropolis till date to 108,124

While 5,043 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today after recovery, the State today saw 118 deaths because of the pandemic. The bulletin said number of active cases as on today is 53,481.

Tamilnadu now has 129 testing facilities. Among them 61 are government units, while 68 are from the private sector. While the number of samples tested today is 67,553, a whopping number of 31,55,619 samples have been tested so far.

The total number of fatalities in the State stands at 4,808. On the positive side, 2,32,618 patients have recovered from Covid-19 so far, indicating that the recovery rate is high.