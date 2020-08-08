Traditional wedding for Rana Daggubati

Chennai: Rana Daggubati of Baahubali fame got married to his lover Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad today in a traditional manner. Due to corona lockdown, only 30 family members were invited. The ceremony was held at the family owned Rama Naidu Studios.

Rana made the relationship with Miheeka public on 12 May. He tweeted a picture of both and captioned it, ‘And she said Yes.’

Among those who attended the wedding included Samantha Akkineni.

Only close family members of Daggubati and Bajaj household were invited to the wedding. According to reports, the caterers, decorators and the guests were tested for Covid-19.

And face masks were a must for all the guests. It was revealed that the wedding was to be bio-secure with sanitisers in place.