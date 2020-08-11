Chennai’s Covid break-up: 88% recovery, 10% active cases & 2% deaths

Chennai: The city has been fighting the novel coronavirus fiercely. Currently, the active cases are at 10 per cent and recovery is at 88 per cent.

A total of 1,10,121 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded by the Health department since March, out of which 96,466 have recovered.

Currently, the active cases stand at 11,328.. The death rate is 2.11 per cent with 2,327 persons succumbing to the infection. As part of rapid testing, on 10 August, as many as 12,387 persons were tested for Coronavirus.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 59.04 per cent of the patients have been male and 40.96 per cent are female.

Around 19.20 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 30-39 years. The Greater Chennai Corporation today gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have Covid-19,

According to the data, Ambattur has the highest number of active cases, that is, 1,619 persons have tested positive. Anna Nagar, a containment zone, has 1,214 persons contracting the virus, Kodambakkam, which at one point of the lockdown was highly dangerous has brought the spread under control. Now the active cases here stand at 1,433. 923 persons have tested positive in Adyar.

In Teynampet, 860 are undergoing treatment and Manali, which had very few cases, saw a spike this morning. It now has 103 active cases.

In Kodambakkam, as many as 11,136 persons have recovered and in Royapuram, 10,871 have recovered. Teynampet has the highest number of deaths related to Covid-19 with 346 persons dieing during the pandemic.