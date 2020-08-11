Rajenthra Bhalaji bats for EPS as CM candidate

Chennai: With Tamilnadu heading towards Assembly elections, which are slated to held next year, senior AIADMK leader and Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, has said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami would be projected as the party’s CM candidate.

In a tweet, he said the party will face the elections under the leadership of Palaniswami. His comments have triggered a debate in Tamilnadu political circles.

The AIADMK is currently headed by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (coordinator) and Palaniswami (joint coordinator).

Bhalaji was recently appointed as in-charge of party affairs in Virudhunagar district until a new secretary is appointed. In a joint statement, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam urged the cadre to extend all cooperation to him.

Bhalaji was relieved from the post of Virudhunagar district secretary on 22 May. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam also said the IT wing has been divided into five.

They are – Chennai, Vellore, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai. Aspire K Swaminathan, M Kovai Satyan, Singai G Ramachandran, B Vinubalan and VVR Raj Satyan would be the secretaries of the respective zones.