TN posts 5,834 Covid-19 cases and 118 deaths

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 5,834 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the State to 3,08,649. The capital city of Chennai registered 986 new cases in the last 24 hours.

As far as Chennai’s suburbs are concerned, while Chengalpattu district registered 388 new cases, Kancheepuram posted 330 infections and Thiruvallur 362 new cases.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,11,054 in Chennai, 18735 in Chengalpattu, 12,470 in Kancheepuram and 17706 in Thiruvallur, according to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department this evening.

The State today saw 118 Covid-19 patients losing their lives. With this, the total number of fatalities in Tamilnadu due to coronavirus pandemic has reached 5,159.

On the positive side, a whopping number of 6,005 patients were discharged today after recovering from Covid-19, taking the total number of recoveries in Tamilnadu to 2,50,680. Hence, the total active cases as of now is 52,810, including those in isolation.