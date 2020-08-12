AIADMK extends deadline to submit membership applications

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK today extended the time to submit the filled applications forms of members who did not renew their membership and those whose names have been left out.

A joint statement from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who are also the joint coordinator and coordinator of the party said that the filled forms can be submitted till 17 August.

“Though the forms were asked to be submitted on 10 August, the extension has been given considering the present (Covid-19) situation. There will be no further extension and we request the office-bearers to ensure that the forms reach the party headoffice before the specified date,” the statement said.