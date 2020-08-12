Chennai now has 11,130 active cases out of 1,11,054

Chennai: With more than 1.10 lakh Covid-19 cases being registered in the city, nearly 2,350 persons have died.

A total of 1,11,054 cases of coronavirus have been recorded by the Health department since March, out of which 97,574 have recovered. Currently, the active cases stand at 11,130. The death rate is 2.12 per cent.

As part of rapid testing, on 11 August, as many as 11,028 persons were tested for coronavirus.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 58.65 per cent of the patients have been male and 41.35 per cent are female.

Around 19.15 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 30-39 years of age.

The Greater Chennai Corporation today gave an area-wise break-up of places which have Covid-19.

According to the data, Ambattur has the highest number of active cases, that is, 1,717 persons have tested positive. Anna Nagar, a containment zone has 1,174 persons contracting the virus. Kodambakkam, which at one point of the lockdown was highly dangerous has brought the spread under control. Now the active cases stand at 1,353. At least 950 persons have tested positive in Adyar. Manali, which had very few cases, saw a spike today. It now has 117 active cases.

In Kodambakkam, as many as 11,294 persons have recovered and in Royapuram, 11,232 have recovered. Teynampet has the highest number of deaths related to Covid-19 at 348.