Chennai Police Commissioner unveils new phone number for women, children

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Police have introduced a new phone number for the public to give complaints on issues faced by elderly persons, women, children and destitute.

This initiative is taken by Police Commissioner, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal to address the cases of violence and violations faced by the above sections.

According to a press release, the Investigative Unit for Crime against Women and Children is functioning under the supervision of a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

In order to prevent crime against women and children, awareness is created in All Women Police Stations about the crimes and the problems being faced by elderly persons, women, children, destitute and mentally retarded persons are solved then and there in person through this unit.

Aggarwal has introduced a mobile number 9150250665 with the view to make this service reach the public in a better way and to redress their grievances forthwith.

Complaints regarding the issues being faced by women and children within Greater Chennai Police limits, can be lodged through this mobile number, the release said.